Police push back Naples protestors against Gentiloni visit

Naples
11/12/2017
Naples, December 11 - Police charged a group of people in Naples on Monday protesting against a visit by Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday to clear the area of the city's Teatro Mercadante where he was speaking. Protestors shouted "Out of Naples" and hung a banner calling for "work for all" off a crane near to the theatre.
Le altre notizie
