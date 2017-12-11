Naples

Police push back Naples protestors against Gentiloni visit

Banner calls for jobs for all

Naples, December 11 - Police charged a group of people in Naples on Monday protesting against a visit by Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday to clear the area of the city's Teatro Mercadante where he was speaking. Protestors shouted "Out of Naples" and hung a banner calling for "work for all" off a crane near to the theatre.

