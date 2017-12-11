Milan

Man who ran into crowd accused of attempted 'massacre' (2)

27-year-old injured visitors at Sondrio Christmas market

Man who ran into crowd accused of attempted 'massacre' (2)

Milan, December 11 - A 27-year-old man who on Saturday ran over and injured several visitors at a Christmas market in Sondrio in a car is accused of attempting to cause a "massacre", sources said Monday. The man, named as Michele Bordoni, is also accused of grievous body harm of a police officer and resisting arrest, in charges prosecutors are set to present a judge when asking for the suspect to remain in jail. Bordoni alleged wanted to "indifferently kill a number of people".

