Italian retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT (2)

Rome, December 11 - Italian retail sales dropped by 1% in value terms in October with respect to September and by 1.1% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Monday. Sales were down 2.1% in value terms compared to October 2016 - the biggest year-on-year drop since August 2014, the national statistics agency said. It said year-on-year sales were down 2.9% in volume terms. Retail sales had leaped 3.1% in year-on-year terms in September.