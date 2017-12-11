Italian retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT (2)

Rome
11/12/2017
Rome, December 11 - Italian retail sales dropped by 1% in value terms in October with respect to September and by 1.1% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Monday. Sales were down 2.1% in value terms compared to October 2016 - the biggest year-on-year drop since August 2014, the national statistics agency said. It said year-on-year sales were down 2.9% in volume terms. Retail sales had leaped 3.1% in year-on-year terms in September.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online