Rome

Soccer: Serie A leaders all battle out 0-0 draws (2)

Juve v Inter, Chievo v Roma, Napoli v Fiorentina all goalless

Soccer: Serie A leaders all battle out 0-0 draws (2)

Rome, December 11 - There was no change at the top of Serie A at the weekend, with all the leading sides battling out goalless draws. Leaders Inter held champions Juventus 0-0 in Turin, while Napoli missed the chance to return top when they failed to break the deadlock at home against Fiorentina. Fourth-placed AS Roma could not find the net at Chievo either. Inter have 40 points from 16 games, one more than Napoli and two more than Juve. Roma have 35 points and a game in hand. Fifth-placed Lazio can pull level with Roma if they beat Torino later on Monday. Sixth-placed Sampdoria were held 2-2 by Cagliari. AC Milan got their first league win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, beating Bologna 2-1.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

Lo Stromboli ancora in eruzione

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

105 assunzioni al "Piemonte"

di Marina Bottari

I Carabinieri e interrompono la serata con il"tronista" Marco Monte

E alla serata col "tronista" Francesco Monte arrivano i Cc

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Trovato morto l'anziano scomparso

Piazza Cairoli, inaugurato l'albero di Natale

Piazza Cairoli, inaugurato l'albero di Natale

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33