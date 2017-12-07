Reggio Emilia

Mother kills son, 5, attempts suicide (2)

With kitchen knife

Reggio Emilia, December 7 - A mother stabbed to death her five-year-old son and then tried to commit suicide with the kitchen knife near Reggio Emilia Thursday. Police found the boy's body with the knife sticking out of his stomach next to the mother in a car in the countryside near Luzzara. The woman was taken to hospital and is not said to be in a life-threatening condition.

