Libyan researcher acquitted of terror on appeal (2)

Palermo
07/12/2017
(ANSA)- Palermo, December 7 - A Palermo appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Libyan university researcher accused of inciting people to commit terror crimes. Kadiqa Shabbi was arrested two years ago and sentenced by a preliminary hearings judge to one year and eight months in jail. The judge at the time described her as "a dangerous subject and sympathiser with the jihadi phenomenon". The 47-year-old Libyan woman was acquitted because "there was no crime", the appeals court said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne
di Salvatore De Maria
Incidente a Rodia, muore
50enne di Milazzo
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online