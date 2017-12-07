Boy, 15, texts mother then kills self (3)

Padua, December 7 - A 15-year-old boy killed himself by leaping from a gorge in the Euganean Hills near Padua Wednesday night after leaving the house and texting his mother, police said Thursday. The mother, 51, reported the case to police. She got worried when she received the text saying he was going to kill himself. The reasons for the suicide are not yet known. Acquaintances told police the family and the boy had not had any particular problems. The boy's body was found on Mt Pirio, police said. The text of the last message the boy sent said "sometimes you don't know how easy it is to take a step beyond normality". He sent it via WhatsApp, police said. The boy had three brothers and a sister, and the family did not appear to have economic problems, police said.