Padua

Boy, 15, texts mother then kills self (3)

In Euganean Hills near Padua

Boy, 15, texts mother then kills self (3)

Padua, December 7 - A 15-year-old boy killed himself by leaping from a gorge in the Euganean Hills near Padua Wednesday night after leaving the house and texting his mother, police said Thursday. The mother, 51, reported the case to police. She got worried when she received the text saying he was going to kill himself. The reasons for the suicide are not yet known. Acquaintances told police the family and the boy had not had any particular problems. The boy's body was found on Mt Pirio, police said. The text of the last message the boy sent said "sometimes you don't know how easy it is to take a step beyond normality". He sent it via WhatsApp, police said. The boy had three brothers and a sister, and the family did not appear to have economic problems, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente a Rodia, muore 50enne di Milazzo

Incidente a Rodia, muore
50enne di Milazzo

di Emanuele Rigano

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33