Rome

Anarchists claim device outside Rome police station (2)

No one injured in blast at around 5:30

Anarchists claim device outside Rome police station (2)

Rome, December 7 - Two allied anarchist groups on Thursday claimed responsibility for a rudimentary explosive device that went off outside a Carabinieri police station in Rome's San Giovanni district at around 5:30 on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blast on Rome's Via Britannia. The Santiago Maldonado cell of the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI) and the International Revolutionary Front (FRI) said it had carried out the attack. The reliability of the claim is being assessed. Maldonado was an Argentinian activist found dead last October 78 days after going missing, who supported the cause of the Mapuche indigenous people. Police had said they were looking at the "galaxy" of small anarchist groups for the incident. However, they also said they were open to exploring all leads. The device consisted of a metal container holding gunpowder and a fuse.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

Incidente a Rodia, muore 50enne di Milazzo

Incidente a Rodia, muore
50enne di Milazzo

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33