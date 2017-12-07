Anarchists claim device outside Rome police station (2)

Rome, December 7 - Two allied anarchist groups on Thursday claimed responsibility for a rudimentary explosive device that went off outside a Carabinieri police station in Rome's San Giovanni district at around 5:30 on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blast on Rome's Via Britannia. The Santiago Maldonado cell of the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI) and the International Revolutionary Front (FRI) said it had carried out the attack. The reliability of the claim is being assessed. Maldonado was an Argentinian activist found dead last October 78 days after going missing, who supported the cause of the Mapuche indigenous people. Police had said they were looking at the "galaxy" of small anarchist groups for the incident. However, they also said they were open to exploring all leads. The device consisted of a metal container holding gunpowder and a fuse.