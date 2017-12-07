Israel says 'perplexed' by Mogherini

Tel Aviv
07/12/2017
Tel Aviv, December 7 - The Israeli foreign ministry said Thursday that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini "leaves us perplexed" by reiterating the EU stance on Jerusalem's status after the US recognised it as Israel's capital. "The insistence that Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel is the denial," ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said, "of an undeniable historic fact." He said that "every denial of this simple truth pushed peace farther away by creating expectations in the Palestinians which are outside reality".
