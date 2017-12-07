Rome

Device explodes outside Rome Carabinieri station (5)

No one injured in blast at around 5:30

Rome, December 7 - A rudimentary explosive device went off outside a Carabinieri police station in Rome's San Giovanni district at around 5:30 on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blast on Rome's Via Britannia. Crime-scene investigators are at work. Police said they were looking at the "galaxy" of small anarchist groups for the incident. However, they also said they were open to exploring all leads. The device consisted of a metal container holding gunpowder and a fuse. Police said the device had a timer, too. Two hooded persons placed it in front of the police station before fleeing, police said. There were about 10 people inside the station at the time. None of them were hurt, police reiterated. It was said to resemble a rudimentary bomb that went off in a Rome post-office car park in May. Carabinieri Commander-in-Chief General Tullio Del Sette said "the Carabinieri will not allow themselves to be intimidated" by such acts. He said "instead, they will continue with renewed commitment their daily activity in the service of the country and its people". Del Sette voiced "the solidarity and sympathies of the authorities and citizens" with the San Giovanni station Carabinieri.

