Soccer: Rome assigned opening match of Euro 2020 (2)

Rome, December 7 - The opening match of Euro 2020 will be played in Rome, ANSA learned Thursday. The next European soccer championships is an itinerant edition, spread across 13 European host cities. With Euro 2020, the tournament celebrates its 60th anniversary with a 24-team format similar to the previous editions apart from having them hosted in one or two countries. UEFA says the itinerant nature of the tournament "is a symbolic bridge to unite Europe and involve as many fans as possible across the continent."