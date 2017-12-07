Rome

Soccer: UEFA denies decision on Milan finances already taken (3)

Media reports application for voluntary agreement to be rejected

Rome, December 7 - UEFA on Thursday denied media reports that it has already decided to reject AC Milan's application for a voluntary agreement regarding its Financial Fair Play rules. "The reports in the media about a potential refusal are groundless," UEFA said in a statement to ANSA. "The committee for the clubs' financial control will meet on Friday to discuss the voluntary agreement request and the decision is expected next week". Milan has not respected the financial fair play rules after making big losses in recent years and going on a big spending spree in the summer under new Chinese ownership. Such agreements can regard financial penalties and squad and pay restrictions. Despite making big investments on the transfer market, Milan have struggled so far this season. They are eighth in Serie A with 21 points from 15 games, 18 points behind leaders Inter, and they recently sacked coach Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with Gennaro Gattuso.

