Device explodes outside Rome Carabinieri station (3)

Rome, December 7 - A rudimentary explosive device went off outside a Carabinieri police station in Rome's San Giovanni district at around 5:30 on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blast on Rome's Via Britannia. Crime-scene investigators are at work. Police said they were looking at the "galaxy" of small anarchist groups for the incident. However, they also said they were open to exploring all leads. The device consisted of a metal container holding gunpowder and a fuse. It was said to resemble a rudimentary bomb that went off in a Rome post-office car park in May.