Govt OK on social security reform, but not in current bill

Rome, December 7 - Labour Undersecretary Luigi Bobba on Thursday said the government's stop to the amendments to the 2018 budget bill regarding reform on governance of pensions and social security agency INPS and workplace accident insurance agency INAIL is not a "question of merit" but that the measures can't be included in the current bill for procedural reasons. However he said current compensation for damages related to layoffs are "balanced". The two amendments in question were approved by the Lower House's labour committee but not by the government. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was divided in the Labour Committee at the time of voting on the two amendments to the bill. The majority of the party, which is a minority within the committee, didn't participate in the vote, according to sources.

