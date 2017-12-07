Boy, 15, texts mother then kills self (2)

Padua
07/12/2017
Padua, December 7 - A 15-year-old boy killed himself by leaping from a gorge in the Euganean Hills near Padua Wednesday night after leaving the house and texting his mother, police said Thursday. The mother, 51, reported the case to police. She got worried when she received the text saying he was going to kill himself. The reasons for the suicide are not yet known. Acquaintances told police the family and the boy had not had any particular problems. The boy's body was found on Mt Pirio, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne
di Salvatore De Maria
Incidente a Rodia, muore
50enne di Milazzo
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online