New conviction for serial killer Minghella (2)

Turin, December 7 - The Turin Court of Assizes on Thursday sentenced Maurizio Minghella, a serial killer of prostitutes, to 30 years in jail for the murder of a young Albanian woman, Floreta Islami, whose body was found in a field near Rivoli in 1998. Minghella is already serving a life sentence on a conviction for seven crimes. The Islami case was a cold case reopened in 2016, and DNA evidence from the scarf used to strangle the woman was decisive in the conviction. Prosecutor Roberto Sparagna is conducting investigations into five other similar murders.