New conviction for serial killer Minghella (2)

Turin
07/12/2017
Turin, December 7 - The Turin Court of Assizes on Thursday sentenced Maurizio Minghella, a serial killer of prostitutes, to 30 years in jail for the murder of a young Albanian woman, Floreta Islami, whose body was found in a field near Rivoli in 1998. Minghella is already serving a life sentence on a conviction for seven crimes. The Islami case was a cold case reopened in 2016, and DNA evidence from the scarf used to strangle the woman was decisive in the conviction. Prosecutor Roberto Sparagna is conducting investigations into five other similar murders.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online