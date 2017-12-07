Rome

Record 2.8 mn on temp work contracts in Italy (2)

Up 13.4% in year-on-year terms

Rome, December 7 - ISTAT said Thursday that 2.784 million people were employed on temporary labour contracts in Italy in the third quarter of 2017 - the highest level since the start of the statistical series in the fourth quarter of 1992. The statistics agency said the number of people on temporary contracts was up 3.9% compared to the previous quarter and 13.4% with respect to the same period in 2016.

