Record 2.8 mn on temp work contracts in Italy (2)

Rome
07/12/2017
Rome, December 7 - ISTAT said Thursday that 2.784 million people were employed on temporary labour contracts in Italy in the third quarter of 2017 - the highest level since the start of the statistical series in the fourth quarter of 1992. The statistics agency said the number of people on temporary contracts was up 3.9% compared to the previous quarter and 13.4% with respect to the same period in 2016.
