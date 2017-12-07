Monza

Grandson-nephew of thallium-poisoning victims arrested

Man's grandparents and great aunt are dead, 5 others in hospital

Grandson-nephew of thallium-poisoning victims arrested

Monza, December 7 - Carabinieri police in Desio, near Monza, on Thursday arrested Mattia Del Zotto, 27, the grandson-great nephew of three elderly people who recently died of thallium poisoning. Five other people are in hospital receiving treatment for thallium poisoning. "We proceeded with the arrest in order to avert other victims," police said. The victims were the arrested man's grandparents, Battista Del Zotto, 94, and Maria Gioia Pittana 88; and his aunt, Patrizia Del Zotto, 62. The suspect is accused of homicide and attempted homicide. Del Zotto was arrested after police found five packages of thallium sulfate, totaling 60 grams, in his home in Nova Milanese. Police also found receipts for the purchase of the substance, showing it was bought in Padua, as well as conversations on Del Zotto's cell phone in which he makes reference to the purchase. "I did it to punish impure people and I don't want to cooperate," Del Zotto told police at the time of his arrest. In a press conference, Monza public prosecutor Luisa Zanetti defined Del Zotto as "an introverted person".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

Treno deraglia in galleria, un ferito

Treno deraglia in galleria, tre feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33