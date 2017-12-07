Grandson-nephew of thallium-poisoning victims arrested

Monza, December 7 - Carabinieri police in Desio, near Monza, on Thursday arrested Mattia Del Zotto, 27, the grandson-great nephew of three elderly people who recently died of thallium poisoning. Five other people are in hospital receiving treatment for thallium poisoning. "We proceeded with the arrest in order to avert other victims," police said. The victims were the arrested man's grandparents, Battista Del Zotto, 94, and Maria Gioia Pittana 88; and his aunt, Patrizia Del Zotto, 62. The suspect is accused of homicide and attempted homicide. Del Zotto was arrested after police found five packages of thallium sulfate, totaling 60 grams, in his home in Nova Milanese. Police also found receipts for the purchase of the substance, showing it was bought in Padua, as well as conversations on Del Zotto's cell phone in which he makes reference to the purchase. "I did it to punish impure people and I don't want to cooperate," Del Zotto told police at the time of his arrest. In a press conference, Monza public prosecutor Luisa Zanetti defined Del Zotto as "an introverted person".