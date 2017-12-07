Some 100,000 fewer discouraged workers - ISTAT (2)

Rome
07/12/2017
Rome, December 7 - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of discouraged workers in Italy - people who are not on the labour market because they think there are no jobs available for them - has dropped by around 100,000 in less than a year. It added, however, that the overall number of discouraged workers in Italy was still high at 1.651 million, over a million of whom are women.
