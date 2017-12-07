Rome

Unemployment stable at 11.2% in 3rd quarter - ISTAT (2)

Flat after two consecutive falls

Unemployment stable at 11.2% in 3rd quarter - ISTAT (2)

Rome, December 7 - Italy's unemployment rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 11.2%, the same level as the previous three months, ISTAT said Thursday. The jobless rate is flat after two consecutive quarter-on-quarter falls. In the second quarter unemployment had dropped to the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2012. The jobless rate was 0.4 of a percentage point down with respect to the third quarter of 2016.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

Treno deraglia in galleria, un ferito

Treno deraglia in galleria, tre feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33