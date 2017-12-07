Unemployment stable at 11.2% in 3rd quarter - ISTAT (2)

Rome, December 7 - Italy's unemployment rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 11.2%, the same level as the previous three months, ISTAT said Thursday. The jobless rate is flat after two consecutive quarter-on-quarter falls. In the second quarter unemployment had dropped to the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2012. The jobless rate was 0.4 of a percentage point down with respect to the third quarter of 2016.