Milan

Man found dead with neck injuries near Milan (2)

Milan, December 7 - A 34-year-old man was found dead with a deep cut to the neck on Thursday at a bed and breakfast at San Colombano al Lambro, near Milan, sources said. The alarm was raised at around 4:30 by the owners of the bed and breakfast after their heard the shouts of the man and a 40-year-old woman who was with him. The woman, who was confused and in a clear state of shock, told Carabinieri police that the man killed himself in a moment of madness.

