Homes searched after Como skinhead raid (2)

Rome
07/12/2017
Rome, December 7 - The homes of several members of a far-right group were searched on Thursday after skinheads from Veneto raided a pro-migrant group meeting in Como last week. The brazen interruption of the meeting was seen as an act of intimidation and caused widespread shock. Several members of Veneto Fronte Skinheads group that carried out the raid have been cited for private violence. They were identified from video footage shot by participants in the meeting.
