Grandson-nephew of thallium-poisoning victims arrested (2)

Monza, December 7 - Carabinieri police in Desio, near Monza, on Thursday arrested Mattia Del Zotto, 27, the grandson-nephew of three people who recently died of thallium poisoning. Five other people are in hospital receiving treatment for thallium poisoning. The victims were the arrested man's grandparents, Battista Del Zotto, 94, and Maria Gioia Pittana 88; and his aunt, Patrizia Del Zotto, 62. The suspected is accused of homicide and attempted homicide.