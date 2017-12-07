Rome

Soccer: Napoli out of Champions League

Defeat at Feyenoord, but even win wouldn't have sufficed

Soccer: Napoli out of Champions League

Rome, December 7 - Napoli are out of the Champions League after losing their final group game 2-1 at Feyenoord and have dropped down to the Europa League. Maurizio Sarri's side needed a win to have any chance of progressing but in the end, even a victory would not have sufficed, as Shakhtar Donetsk made sure they reached the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Group F winners Manchester City. Napoli qualified for Europe's secondary club competition by finishing third in the group. Juventus and AS Roma have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

Incidente sulla Ss 113 a Rodia, muore un 50enne

di Salvatore De Maria

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

“Terremoto” all’Ordine degli ingegneri, decadono Trovato e altri 3 consiglieri

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Incidente mortale a Rodia/Foto Gallery

Treno deraglia in galleria, un ferito

Treno deraglia in galleria, tre feriti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33