Soccer: Napoli out of Champions League

Rome
07/12/2017
Rome, December 7 - Napoli are out of the Champions League after losing their final group game 2-1 at Feyenoord and have dropped down to the Europa League. Maurizio Sarri's side needed a win to have any chance of progressing but in the end, even a victory would not have sufficed, as Shakhtar Donetsk made sure they reached the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Group F winners Manchester City. Napoli qualified for Europe's secondary club competition by finishing third in the group. Juventus and AS Roma have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League.
