Post-op 33-yr-old loses testicle, case vs Palermo doctors

For poorly done surgery

Palermo, December 6 - A 33-year-old steelworker has filed a complaint against the doctors at the Torina clinic in Palermo for a poorly executed surgery that allegedly resulted in his losing a testicle afterwards. The man, whose lawyer in the lawsuit is Giulio Bonanno, said that he had gone to the urology department of Villa Sofia for some checks. He was diagnosed with a left idiopathic varicocele and an operation was scheduled for October 31. He said that he immediately felt pain and was subsequently taken to the emergency room and hospitalized on November 12, where his testicle was removed.

