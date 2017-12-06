Italian culture and tourism assessed in Civita report

Rome, December 6 - Employment levels in the culture sector are rising across Europe including in Italy, according to the third annual report by Associazione Civita. The report, entitled "L'Arte di produrre Arte. Competitività e Innovazione nella Cultura e nel Turismo" ('Art Produces Art, Competition and Innovation in Culture and Tourism'), noted that 614 people were employed in the sector in 2015, a 3.7% rise on 2011. In Germany, double the number of people are employed in the sector and 84% more in the UK , while a sizeable part of the jobs in the culture sector are not generated by the state and other sectors and not by Culture and Creative Industries (CCI) . However, for the first time ever, a global market is opening up that will enable Italy to compete at higher levels, the report shows. This year's report was curated by Pietro Antonio Valentino and focuses on innovation, especially of the type produced by the IT revolution and the spread of the internet, which has changed both the ways of producing and of consuming culture as well as the relationship between supply and demand in the tourism sector. Looking at UNESCO and Eurostat data, the curator noted, one sees a much less "positive" situation than when looking at those of many empirical studies conducted in Italy, which show a large amount of untapped potential for growth in the sector and its importance of the national economy and local development. Taking into consideration the contribution of cultural employment to overall employment, other countries are doing better than Italy. But it is also true that the contribution of CCI to other countries' economies is also relatively low. The highest level is the UK, where in 2015 cultural employment stood at 3.6% of the total, while in Germany it was 3% and in Italy and France 2.7%, both of the latter below the EU-28 average of 2.9%. As concerns productivity, the Italian ICC average was higher than that in Spain - almost 41,000 euros "produced" per worker compared with 28,000 - but lower than that of all other countries in Europe as well as than the 44,000 average. The UK led productivity with 108,800 euros per worker in the sector, followed by France and Germany (58,500 and 50,300). The report said that what makes the cultural and creative sector strategic for national and territorial reasons is firstly that employment in the sector in all the countries taken into consideration held up better under the crisis than in other sectors. In Italy, five years into the crisis, some 42% of new audiovisual companies are still running, 40% of those in design, 34% of those in the entertainment and visual arts field, and 40% of museums, libraries and archives, putting Italy in the top ranks in some cases among European countries. The second reason is on the issue of "IT revolution", which is extending the market to an ever more international level. photo: report author Valentini