FN says will press on with Como demo (3)

Como, December - Far-right group Forza Nuova (FN) said Wednesday it would flout a ban and stage a demonstration in Como on December 9 despite other planned demos by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and civic groups after a recent raid on a pro-migrant meeting by neo-Nazi skinheads. It said it would be "present in any case" at 17:30 on Saturday in Como with its leader Roberto Fiore, calling the ban "a pretext". The demo was banned earlier Wednesday by the Como police chief, Giuseppe de Angelis. De Angelis banned the FN demo for reasons of public order, although they will be a few hours apart. "On Saturday in Como citizens will be able to choose whether to join the traitors of the homeland, pro-immigration, por-business, or rather to take part in the demonstration by Forza Nuova as patriots and defenders of their land and identity," said the FN head in the porvince of Como, Salvatore Pietrocola. photo: Fiore