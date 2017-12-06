Rome

Algerian imam nabbed for inciting jihad (2)

'With aim of committing terrorist acts'

Algerian imam nabbed for inciting jihad (2)

Rome, December 6 - A self-proclaimed Algerian imam who allegedly incited listeners to jihad was arrested by police in Nuoro prison in Sardinia Wednesday. The man, 56, named as Belgacem Drabilia, was set to be released from the Badu e Carros Prison today but instead was stopped by penitentiary police after an investigation aimed at fighting radicalisation and proselytism inside Italian jails. The imam, held until 10 days ago in Sassari jail, where his alleged crimes took place, hailed holy war and martyrdom and indoctrinated other prisoners with the aim of committing terrorist acts, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33