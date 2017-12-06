Algerian imam nabbed for inciting jihad (2)

Rome, December 6 - A self-proclaimed Algerian imam who allegedly incited listeners to jihad was arrested by police in Nuoro prison in Sardinia Wednesday. The man, 56, named as Belgacem Drabilia, was set to be released from the Badu e Carros Prison today but instead was stopped by penitentiary police after an investigation aimed at fighting radicalisation and proselytism inside Italian jails. The imam, held until 10 days ago in Sassari jail, where his alleged crimes took place, hailed holy war and martyrdom and indoctrinated other prisoners with the aim of committing terrorist acts, judicial sources said.