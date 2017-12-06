Algerian imam nabbed for inciting jihad (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - A self-proclaimed Algerian imam who allegedly incited listeners to jihad was arrested by police in Nuoro prison in Sardinia Wednesday. The man, 56, named as Belgacem Drabilia, was set to be released from the Badu e Carros Prison today but instead was stopped by penitentiary police after an investigation aimed at fighting radicalisation and proselytism inside Italian jails. The imam, held until 10 days ago in Sassari jail, where his alleged crimes took place, hailed holy war and martyrdom and indoctrinated other prisoners with the aim of committing terrorist acts, judicial sources said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online