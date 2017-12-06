Alfano says won't stand again (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of junior government partner Popular Alternative (AP), said Wednesday he would not be standing at next year's general election and "I won't be a minister either" in the event of a win. He said "unfair attacks on me" had influenced his decision, referring to charges he was overly attached to his position. Speaking on Italian TV, Alfano went on to say that he was "leaving parliament but not politics". "You can do politics outside parliament and I will take back a piece of my life and my family," he said. "My wife is enthusiastic". AP, meanwhile, was still undecided about going it alone at the general election or continuing to back the government coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Alfano said. AP has slid in the polls to under 2% recently.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online