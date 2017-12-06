Rome

Alfano says won't stand again (2)

'And won't be minister'

Rome, December 6 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of junior government partner Popular Alternative (AP), said Wednesday he would not be standing at next year's general election and "I won't be a minister either" in the event of a win. He said "unfair attacks on me" had influenced his decision, referring to charges he was overly attached to his position. Speaking on Italian TV, Alfano went on to say that he was "leaving parliament but not politics". "You can do politics outside parliament and I will take back a piece of my life and my family," he said. "My wife is enthusiastic". AP, meanwhile, was still undecided about going it alone at the general election or continuing to back the government coalition with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Alfano said. AP has slid in the polls to under 2% recently.

