Italy agst US choice on Jerusalem - Alfano (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Italy is against the US "choice" to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said he told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Wednesday. "I personally told Rex Tillerson that we are concerned", Alfano told the Porta a Porta TV show on a Washington meeting. Saying Italy had not been consulted, Alfano said "we do not intend to go back from the only solution that history has handed down as possible, the two-state solution". Alfano went on to say that "we are awaiting Trump's speech and we hope he reiterates the two-state solution". He stressed "the status of Jerusalem must be entrusted to a negotiation between the parties".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online