Mogherini reassures Abbas on EU Jerusalem stance

Brussels, December 6 - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini on Wednesday phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to reassure him "on the firm position of the EU, that the final status of Jerusalem as future capital of both states should be decided with negotiations that satisfy the aspirations of both sides". Mogherini urged moderation in reacting to US President Donald Trump's announcement on recognising Jerusalem as Israeli capital, welcoming Abbas's commitment to urging that all demonstrations be peaceful.