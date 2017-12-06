Pisapia says no PD alliance, ex-SEL to join Free&Equal (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia has decided not to ally his Progressive Field (CP) group with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in next year's general election, sources said Wednesday. Leftwing CP members formerly in the Left, Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party are thinking of joining the new leftwing Free and Equal (LE) group led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, on the other hand. Pisapia had been talking to the PD at length with a view to teaming up for the elections, expected early next year, and had laid down conditions including the approval of a ius soli bill on immigrant children citizenship. He said that the tabling of the ius soli at the end of the Senate agenda had prompted him to break off the talks. "We tried...and today we have to note that we failed," he said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online