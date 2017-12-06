Rome

Pisapia says no PD alliance, ex-SEL to join Free&Equal (2)

Ex-Milan mayor nixes tie-up, leftists to join Grasso's group

Rome, December 6 - Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia has decided not to ally his Progressive Field (CP) group with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in next year's general election, sources said Wednesday. Leftwing CP members formerly in the Left, Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party are thinking of joining the new leftwing Free and Equal (LE) group led by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, on the other hand. Pisapia had been talking to the PD at length with a view to teaming up for the elections, expected early next year, and had laid down conditions including the approval of a ius soli bill on immigrant children citizenship. He said that the tabling of the ius soli at the end of the Senate agenda had prompted him to break off the talks. "We tried...and today we have to note that we failed," he said.

