Rome

Far-right FN light flares at La Repubblica HQ (3)

Throw a couple at staff

Far-right FN light flares at La Repubblica HQ (3)

Rome, December 6 - Members of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group lit flares outside the Rome HQ of liberal daily La Repubblica Wednesday and threw a couple at staff, showing an FN flag and a placard saying "Boycott La Repubblica and (sister weekly) l'Espresso". La Repubblica tweeted: "Fascism, Forza Nuova expedition under the La Repubblica HQ: masked militants throw flares". The protesters read out a series of accusations against La Repubblica and l'Espresso. The Green Party was among the first to voice solidarity with La Repubblica over the incident. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said "this incident gives the lie to all those who deemed that the attention given to this issue was excessive". He said "there is an extremism which has reared its head, which is contrary to Constitutional values, and to our freedoms, and I think the Italian State and society must affirm those values on which our Constitution is based. PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi tweeted: "My solidarity and that of the PD to La Repubblica and its journalists. They don't scare us. That past will not return #forward". Roberto Speranza of the Free and Equal group said the incident was "unacceptable".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33