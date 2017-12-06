Far-right FN light flares at La Repubblica HQ (3)

Rome, December 6 - Members of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group lit flares outside the Rome HQ of liberal daily La Repubblica Wednesday and threw a couple at staff, showing an FN flag and a placard saying "Boycott La Repubblica and (sister weekly) l'Espresso". La Repubblica tweeted: "Fascism, Forza Nuova expedition under the La Repubblica HQ: masked militants throw flares". The protesters read out a series of accusations against La Repubblica and l'Espresso. The Green Party was among the first to voice solidarity with La Repubblica over the incident. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said "this incident gives the lie to all those who deemed that the attention given to this issue was excessive". He said "there is an extremism which has reared its head, which is contrary to Constitutional values, and to our freedoms, and I think the Italian State and society must affirm those values on which our Constitution is based. PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi tweeted: "My solidarity and that of the PD to La Repubblica and its journalists. They don't scare us. That past will not return #forward". Roberto Speranza of the Free and Equal group said the incident was "unacceptable".