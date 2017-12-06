Satirical TV crew attack probed (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe into an attack on a crew from the satirical TV show Striscia La Notizia in Rome's working-class San Basilio district on Saturday. Prosecutors said they were considering charges of bodily harm and threats against those who attacked reporter Vittorio Brumotti and his crew while they were filming a segment on drug pushing in Rome. A brick was thrown at the crew and two shots were fired into the air during the shoot. They were also threatened by several individuals including a hooded man. Brumotti and his crew have also recently been attacked on two occasions by foreign drug pushers in central Bologna.
