Far-right FN light flares at La Repubblica HQ (2)

Rome, December 6 - Members of the far-right Forza Nuova (FN) group lit flares outside the Rome HQ of liberal daily La Repubblica Wednesday and threw a couple at staff, showing an FN flag and a placard saying "Boycott La Repubblica and (sister weekly) l'Espresso". La Repubblica tweeted: "Fsacism, Forza Nuova expedition under the La Repubblica HQ: masked militants throw flares". The protesters read out a series of accusations against La Repubblica and l'Espresso. The Green Party was among the first to voice solidarity with La Repubblica over the incident.