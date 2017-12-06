Presepe put amid sharks at Cattolica Aquarium

Rimini

Rimini, December 6 - The Aquarium at Cattolica near Rimini has placed a ceramic presepe or nativity scene in its shark tank for the first time this Christmas. Large bull sharks and smaller nurse sharks were swimming happily around the creche as it was being installed. A three-metre long bull shark swam up to the divers while aquarium staff tried to keep the animals at a safe distance. The crib, a faience work by artisans Maria Cristina Sintoni and Matilde Randi, is one of 20 nativity scenes in the aquarium's tanks.

