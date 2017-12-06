Presepe put amid sharks at Cattolica Aquarium

Rimini
06/12/2017
Rimini, December 6 - The Aquarium at Cattolica near Rimini has placed a ceramic presepe or nativity scene in its shark tank for the first time this Christmas. Large bull sharks and smaller nurse sharks were swimming happily around the creche as it was being installed. A three-metre long bull shark swam up to the divers while aquarium staff tried to keep the animals at a safe distance. The crib, a faience work by artisans Maria Cristina Sintoni and Matilde Randi, is one of 20 nativity scenes in the aquarium's tanks.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online