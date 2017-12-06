Juve ultra head arrested, must serve 14 yrs (3)

Milan
06/12/2017
Milan, December 6 - The head of Juventus's Viking ultra group, Loris Giuliano Grancini, was arrested Wednesday and must serve sentences lasting 13 years and 11 months for attempted murder and other offences. Grancini, a 44-year-old factory worker, was found by Carabinieri in his home at Cernusco sul Naviglio near Milan. The attempted homicide took place in Milan's Piazza Morbegno on October 5, 2006, outside the Los Hermanos bar, when he and a friend tried to shoot dead an acquaintance called Massimo Merafino. Subsequently Grancino was accused of stabbing in the calf a friend of Merafino's, Antonio Genova, so that he would not testify against him. That attack took place outside a bar frequented by Juventus fans. Grancini and others are also accused of threatening the head of a Milanese ticketing agency to give them tickets for Juve matches.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online