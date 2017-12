2 Albanians deported for State security reasons (3)

Rome, December 6 - Two Albanian citizens living in Puglia were deported Wednesday for State security reasons, the interior ministry said. This brought to 100 the number of people expelled this year, and to 232 since the start of 2015, on suspicion of gravitating in extremist religious circles. They have all been accompanied to the countries of origin. One of the Albanians, a 24-year-old resident at Fucera near Foggia, came onto police radar in a probe into an Islamic State foreign fighter. He was said to be closely linked to a co-national who was aiding and abetting illegal immigration, and also linked to a Salafist group to which two Albanian brothers deported last July belonged. The 24-year-old was found to have spread jihadi propaganda on his Facebook page. The other Albanian deported Wednesday, a 23-year-old with links to an Albanian criminal gang, was engaged in trafficking people in Foggia and had posted a Facebook picture showing him holding a gun. Both men were expelled from Bari to Durres. photo: Interior Minister Marco Minniti