Como police ban far-right FN rally (2)

Milan, December 6 - Como police chief Giuseppe De Angelis banned a rally planned for December 9 by far-right party Forza Nuova, which its leader Roberto Fiore was scheduled to attend, police sources said. The rally was banned due to other demonstrations taking place the same day by the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and civil society forces protesting a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group meeting in Como in late November. The 13 skinheads, who barged into the meeting to read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy by migrants, have been cited for violence. They belong to the Veneto Fronte Skinheads. Rightist political parties have defended them while centre-left and leftwing parties have condemned the raid as a worrying sign of racism on the rise in Italy.

