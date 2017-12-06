'Suspended toys' for needy kids in Naples

Naples

'Hope to give out more than last year's 1,000 toys'

Naples, December 6 - Naples is running a 'suspended toy' scheme this Christmas where anyone who buys a toy then buys another one to leaves for needy kids. The scheme, promoted by the city council and involving 15 historic toy shops in the southern Italian city, is in its second year. "Last year we successfully trialled the initiative," said city youth councillor Alessandra Clemente, "and this year we aim to get well beyond the 1,000 toys we managed to distribute in 2016". Naples has for years been running 'suspended coffee' and 'suspended pizza" voluntary schemes.

