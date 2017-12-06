'Suspended toys' for needy kids in Naples

Naples
06/12/2017
Naples, December 6 - Naples is running a 'suspended toy' scheme this Christmas where anyone who buys a toy then buys another one to leaves for needy kids. The scheme, promoted by the city council and involving 15 historic toy shops in the southern Italian city, is in its second year. "Last year we successfully trialled the initiative," said city youth councillor Alessandra Clemente, "and this year we aim to get well beyond the 1,000 toys we managed to distribute in 2016". Naples has for years been running 'suspended coffee' and 'suspended pizza" voluntary schemes.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania
di Salvatore De Maria
Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi
di Emanuele Rigano
Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!
di Emanuele Rigano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online