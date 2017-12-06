Mum tried for trying to kill daughter with drugged bottle (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - An Italian mother has been sent to immediate trial for trying to kill her three-year-old daughter, in a Rome children's hospital for tests, by twice slipping drugs and sedatives into her feeding bottle. Marina Addati, 29, was arrested for attempted homicide in Rome in January. The trial will start January 10. The timely intervention of doctors at the Vatican's Bambino Gesù Hospital saved the girl's life.
