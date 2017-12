Two scolded in workplace accident in Turin (2)

Turin, December 6 - Two people were scolded by steam in a workplace accident at a Turin factory for Vaber, a company producing components for the car, nautical and aerospace sectors, sources said Wednesday. The injured men were aged 76 and 61 and one of them was a consultant. A third person working with the pair on machine maintenance was unhurt. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino went to the city's CTO hospital to check on the condition of the worker who was most badly injured.