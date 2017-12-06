PD wants temp contracts cut from 3 to 2 yrs (2)

Rome
06/12/2017
Rome, December 6 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Wednesday it would file an amendment to labour bills cutting the maximum duration of temporary contracts from three years to two. It also said it would present a "packet of measures for active labour policies". PD labour chief Chiara Gribaudo said "in line with the Jobs Act, the contract with rising safeguards must be the privileged form for companies, and for this reason also we must have more stringent limits on term contracts". photo: PD leader Matteo Renzi
