Rome

PD wants temp contracts cut from 3 to 2 yrs (2)

Will present amendment

PD wants temp contracts cut from 3 to 2 yrs (2)

Rome, December 6 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Wednesday it would file an amendment to labour bills cutting the maximum duration of temporary contracts from three years to two. It also said it would present a "packet of measures for active labour policies". PD labour chief Chiara Gribaudo said "in line with the Jobs Act, the contract with rising safeguards must be the privileged form for companies, and for this reason also we must have more stringent limits on term contracts". photo: PD leader Matteo Renzi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33