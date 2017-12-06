Presenter Frizzi back on TV

Rome

Rome, December 6 - Popular TV presenter Fabrizio Frizzi reappeared on Italian TV Wednesday for the first time since suffering a very bad turn on October 24. "I'm well, I'm better," Frizzi told the audience of cooking show La Prova del Cuoco, where he popped up to wish host Antonella Clerici a happy birthday. Frizzi said he would be back presenting his flagship quiz show L'Eredità on the same Raiuno channel of State broadcaster RAI on December 15, taking the reins back from caretaker host Carlo Conti.

