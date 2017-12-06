Geneva

Italy torture law not compliant, must be changed - UN (3)

Must identify author, motives

Geneva, December 6 - Italy's recently approved law introducing the crime of torture does not comply with the United Nations Convention against torture and must be changed, the UN Committee against torture said Wednesday. Among the other issues raised by the committee, which presented its report in November, were some aspects of migration policy including the accord with Libya, and the tough 41-bis prison regime for mafiosi. While noting that the recent law introduces torture as a "specific crime", the Committee deems its definition "incomplete in so far as it does not mention the purpose of the act in question". Further, the crime does not include the details of the author, with a reference to public officials. The law also contains a "significantly more reduced definition compared with that contained in the Convention and sets a higher threshold for the crime". For these reasons, the Committee urges Italy to "bring the content of Article 631-bis of the Criminal Code into line with Article 1 of the Constitution, eliminating all superfluous elements and identifying the author and the motivating factors or reasons for the use of torture". The crime of torture was introduced after criticism it was not present in the Italian criminal code after episodes of police brutality including at the Group of Seven summit in Genoa in 2001.

