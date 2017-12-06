Rome

Soccer: Work on Roma stadium 'to start in spring' (3)

Inaugural match in 2020-21 season - Baldissoni

Soccer: Work on Roma stadium 'to start in spring' (3)

Rome, December 6 - Work on AS Roma's new stadium will start next spring at the latest, club General Manager Mauro Baldissoni said Wednesday after the project got a technical green light Tuesday night pending definitive city-council and regional-government votes. Baldissoni said the inaugural game there would be in the 2020-21 season. He said "the objective is to open the building site at the end of April or at the latest the beginning of May 2018...in order to have a construction time that may vary from 26 to 28 months. "And thus to have the 2020-21 season as a reachable goal". The project is still subject to "various administrative passages", he said, including the council vote on modifying the city's urban plan "and then there will be a new passage in the regional government that will give the definitive certification to build". Earlier this year Roma President James Pallotta warned he would sell up the Serie A club if the Lazio regional government does not approve the project for the swanky new stadium in the south of the capital. The club had significantly scaled down the much-delayed project, inspired by the Colosseum, axing two office towers to win the backing of Mayor Virginia Raggi. As Roma has long desired its own private stadium, along the lines of the Juventus Stadium. At present they share the publicly owned Olimpico stadium with crosscity rivals Lazio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33