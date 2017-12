AGCOM issues Amazon notice to comply with work regulations

Rome, December 6 - Italian communications authority AGCOM on Wednesday issued an official warning to Amazon, calling on it to comply with various obligations required of businesses that conduct postal activities. ß It said some of Amazon's operations in Italy qualify as postal sector activities. The obligations for businesses operating in postal sector services include compliance with laws on working conditions, collective work contracts in force under the postal sector, complying with employer tax obligations for workers, and the adoption of a service charter for customers. Amazon is required to come into compliance with the AGCOM warning no later than 15 days after receiving it.