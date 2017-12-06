Rome

Almost 1 in 3 in Italy risk poverty, exclusion-ISTAT (4)

Rate reached 30% in 2016, compared to 28.7% previous year

Almost 1 in 3 in Italy risk poverty, exclusion-ISTAT (4)

Rome, December 6 - Almost one in three people in Italy are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, ISTAT said in a report on Wednesday. "In 2016, 30% of people residing in Italy were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, showing a worsening of the economic conditions compared to the previous year (28.7%)," the national statistics agency said. It said this rate is much higher than the EU average of 23.5%. This means that that 18,136,663 people were exposed to the risk of poverty or social exclusion last year in Italy. The agency said this means that Italy was 5.255 million above the target set in the Europe 2020 strategy. "All the components of the at-risk-of-poverty-or-social-exclusion indicator showed an increase," ISTAT said. "The share of people at risk of poverty (20.6% from 19.9% in 2015), the share of severely deprived people (12.8% from 11.5%) as well as the share of people with low work intensity (12.8%, from 11.7%)". ISTAT said that Italian households had registered "a significant and widespread growth of disposable income and purchasing power" but added that there had also been "an increase in economic inequality".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto di Gioia Tauro

Tragedia sfiorata nel porto
di Gioia Tauro

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

Truffa all'Inps, 33 misure cautelari tra Messina e Catania

di Salvatore De Maria

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

Hotel San Domenico, licenziati i dipendenti

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

Truffe all’Inps, smantellati due gruppi

di Emanuele Rigano

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

Vince un concorso nel 2000, la assumono dopo 17 anni!

di Emanuele Rigano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33