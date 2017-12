Priest suspended for sex with minors (3)

Reggio Calabria, December 6 - An Italian priest was suspended Wednesday after receiving a police warrant alleging he had sex with minors, a local church publication said. Father Carmelo Perrello, parish priest at San Gregorio church, also had his house searched for kiddy porn, the Avvenire di Calabria publication said. He was suspended by Reggio Calabria Archbishop Giuseppe Fiorini Morosini. The search warrant was sent to the priest and the archbishop. Avvenire di Calabria said "the criminal proceeding is still at the phase of preliminary investigations" but the archbishop had decided to suspend Father Perrello as a "precautionary" measure. It said Archbishop Morosini had complete faith in the judiciary and had "put himself in a loving attitude towards the alleged victims, asking their forgiveness for any damage caused".