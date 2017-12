Soccer: Davide Nicola quits Crotone (2)

Crotone, December 6 - Davide Nicola has quit as coach of Serie A side Crotone, sources said Wednesday. The surprise decision was taken due to differences with the club's management following last weekend's 3-0 loss to Udinese, their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions. Despite the poor form, Crotone are 16th in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone. Nicola steered the side through a remarkable and successful battle against relegation last season after they had look doomed to demotion for much of the season.